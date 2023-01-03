DOH Places Restrictions on Bridges in McDowell, Mercer, Ritchie and Wyoming Counties

Page Content





CHARLESTON-





Following recent reevaluations of bridges in McDowell, Mercer, Ritchie and Wyoming counties, the Division of Highways has changed weight restrictions.

Reevaluation of two McDowell County bridges has allowed the Division of Highways to remove previous restrictions. Before being replaced, the County 83/23 crossing of Bradshaw Creek west of the junction with WV 83 was limited to 14 ton posting. Also before being replaced, the County 1/2 crossing Tug Fork north of the junction with CR 3/4 was limited to 10 ton posting.

Following reevaluation of a Mercer County Bridge and before being replaced, County 38/5 crossing of East River east of the junction with WV 112 was limited to 15 ton posting.

Following reevaluation of a Ritchie County Bridge and before being repaired, County 31 crossing Big Run south of the junction of CR 31/11 was limited to a silhouette posting for two-axle trucks at 20 tons, three-axle trucks at 26 tons, four-or-more axle trucks at 26 tons, four-axle semi-trailers at 29 tons and five-axle semi-trailers at 40 tons.

Also after reevaluation of a Wyoming County Bridge and before being replaced, County 52/7 crossing Huff Creek south of the junction with CR 52/11 was limited to 6 ton posting.

-30-