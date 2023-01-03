Transportation Secretary Meets with Northern Panhandle Delegation

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





Secretary Paul Mattox recently met with the Northern Panhandle Delegation of the West Virginia Legislature to discuss area transportation infrastructure concerns, specifically the Narrows project and a new Ohio River bridge at Wellsburg.





Earlier this month, staff from the Division of Highways travelled to Paducah, Kentucky to meet with officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Coast Guard to perform a computer simulation model of the Ohio River to determine the actual navigational clearance needs for a new bridge at Wellsburg.





The preliminary results indicate that an alternative alignment can be developed that will address the concerns of all parties as well as concerns expressed by the public while utilizing a main span bridge length similar to the once-preferred alternative that was presented at previously held public meetings.





Construction on the Narrows between Glen Dale and McMechen project is scheduled to commence in late March, weather dependent.





Also at the meeting, Secretary Mattox and other Division of Highways officials heard from the delegation on other roadway needs in the area.





“I am grateful to our representatives from the Northern Panhandle for hosting this meeting,” stated Secretary Mattox. “Division of Highways staff is currently working to determine when these matters can be added to our construction program to alleviate the highway concerns of the Northern Panhandle.”



