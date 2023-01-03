Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has made available an amendment to the draft copy of the 2011-2016 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for public comment.





A copy of the amended document can be viewed and/or downloaded on the web at http://www.transportation.wv.gov or may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or District offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of the Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Regional Planning and Development Councils throughout the State.





Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 816, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430. All written comments on this document should be received on or before February 8, 2011.



