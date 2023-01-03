Oakwood Road Exit Ramp Westbound Closed for Repairs

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning at 9:00 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, January 25th, the Oakwood Road exit ramp on I-64 westbound will be closed to make emergency repairs to two expansion joints on the exit ramp.  Due to the repairs, Highways will also close the Virginia Street on-ramp onto I-64 heading westbound.  The repairs should be complete the same day by 3:00 p.m.

Detours will be to continue on to the Montrose Drive exit and either come back onto I-64 eastbound to the Oakwood Road exit or travel MacCorkle Avenue to US 119.​​


