Grant Opportunities – RFQ-- On-the-Job Training Supportive Services Program
Notice is hereby given that the West Virginia Department of Transportation/Division of Highways is requesting proposals from individuals or firms interested in administering the On-the-Job Training Supportive Services Program. Proposers should have knowledge of the On-the-Job Training Supportive Services Program and experience with similar programs.
Complete proposals must be submitted by February 18, 2011 and should be submitted to the following address:
West Virginia Department of Transportation/Division of Highways
EEO Division
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Building 5, Room 949
Charleston, West Virginia 25305
The Request for Proposals, instructions for preparing the statement of work and other information may be viewed on the Department’s website http://www.transportation.wv.gov/eeo/OJT/Pages/default.aspx. A written copy can be obtained by contacting the EEO Division at (304)558-3931.
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov