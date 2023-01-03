Submit Release
Grant Opportunities -- REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Supportive Services Program

CHARLESTON-


Notice is hereby given that the West Virginia Department of Transportation/Division of Highways is requesting proposals from individuals or firms interested in administering the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Supportive Services Program. Proposers should have knowledge of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Supportive Services Program and experience with similar programs.


Complete proposals must be submitted by February 18, 2011, and should be submitted to the following address:

West Virginia Department of Transportation/Division of Highways
EEO Division
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Building 5, Room 949
Charleston, West Virginia 25305


The Request for Proposals, instructions for preparing the statement of work, and other information may be viewed on the Department’s website at http://www.transportation.wv.gov/eeo/DBE/Pages/default.aspx. A written copy can be obtained by contacting the EEO Division at (304)558-3931.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

Grant Opportunities -- REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Supportive Services Program

