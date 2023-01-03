Informational Workshop Public Meetings Saint Albans-Nitro Bridge

Page Content





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will be holding Informational Workshop Public Meetings on Monday, March 7, 2011 at Saint Albans High School, located at 2100 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, West Virginia and Tuesday, March 8, 2011 at Nitro High School, located at 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, West Virginia in the gymnasiums of both schools. The project consists of replacing the Richard J. “Dick” Henderson Bridge that crosses the Kanawha River in its current location along West Virginia Route 25 Spur between the cities of Saint Albans and Nitro in Kanawha County.

The scheduled workshops are from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., WITH A BRIEF PROJECT OVERVIEW AT 5:30 P.M. EACH DAY. Before and after the presentations, participants will have an opportunity to visit informational stations, ask questions, and state their views and opinions on the bridge project. Highways officials will provide information, including a handout, on the project.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to:

Gregory Bailey, P.E.

Director, Engineering Division

West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building Five

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25305-0430









Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.