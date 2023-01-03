March 24th Parkways Authority Special Board Meeting Cancelled

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has announced that they have cancelled their March 24th Special Board Meeting. Because there is no action to be considered regarding the US 35 project, there is no additional information to discuss.
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov
