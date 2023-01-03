DOH to Hold Meeting on Dry Branch Bridge Replacement

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational workshop public meeting on May 24, 2011 in the conference room of the WVDOH Materials Building at 190 Dry Branch Road, in Charleston, WV on the proposed replacement of the Dry Branch Bridge.

The scheduled workshop is from 4 to 7 p.m., and will afford participants an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the bridge replacement project.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, EngineeringDivision, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex, Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 or on the highway department’s website WWW.TRANSPORTATION.WV.GOVon or before June 27, 2011.





-30-