West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of
The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of May 23rd through May 26th:
KANAWHA COUNTY
Near Marmet – Mile marker 89.97 to 89.69 Southbound
Between Sharon and Standard – Mile marker 74 to 76 Northbound
Near Chelyan – Mile marker 85 to 84 Southbound
Between Morton Plaza and Mossy – Mile marker 72 to 63 Southbound
Between Marmet and Sharon – Mile marker 91 to 79 Southbound
Between Sharon and Marmet – 80 to 91 Northbound
FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound
Between Mahan and Mossy – Mile marker 61 to 63 Northbound and Southbound
RALEIGH COUNTY
North Beckley to Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 48 Southbound
Between Ghent and the I-64/77 Split – Mile marker 34.5 to 36 Northbound
Between North Beckley and Pax – Mile marker 52 Northbound
Near Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 41 Southbound and Northbound
MERCER COUNTY
Between Princeton and Gardner – Mile marker 10.5 to 14.5 Northbound
Between Bluestone Plaza and Camp Creek – Mile marker 17 to 20 Northbound
Between Camp Creek and Ghent – 25 to 27.5 Northbound
Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.