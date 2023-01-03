Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,420 in the last 365 days.

West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of

Page Content


The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of May 23rd through May 26th:


KANAWHA COUNTY
Near Marmet – Mile marker 89.97 to 89.69 Southbound
Between Sharon and Standard – Mile marker 74 to 76 Northbound
Near Chelyan – Mile marker 85 to 84 Southbound
Between Morton Plaza and Mossy – Mile marker 72 to 63 Southbound
Between Marmet and Sharon – Mile marker 91 to 79 Southbound
Between Sharon and Marmet – 80 to 91 Northbound

FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound
Between Mahan and Mossy – Mile marker 61 to 63 Northbound and Southbound

RALEIGH COUNTY
North Beckley to Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 48 Southbound
Between Ghent and the I-64/77 Split – Mile marker 34.5 to 36 Northbound
Between North Beckley and Pax – Mile marker 52 Northbound
Near Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 41 Southbound and Northbound

MERCER COUNTY
Between Princeton and Gardner – Mile marker 10.5 to 14.5 Northbound
Between Bluestone Plaza and Camp Creek – Mile marker 17 to 20 Northbound
Between Camp Creek and Ghent – 25 to 27.5 Northbound

Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.


You just read:

West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.