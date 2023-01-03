West Virginia Turnpike Projects for Week of

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of May 23rd through May 26th:

Near Marmet – Mile marker 89.97 to 89.69 SouthboundBetween Sharon and Standard – Mile marker 74 to 76 NorthboundNear Chelyan – Mile marker 85 to 84 SouthboundBetween Morton Plaza and Mossy – Mile marker 72 to 63 SouthboundBetween Marmet and Sharon – Mile marker 91 to 79 SouthboundBetween Sharon and Marmet – 80 to 91 Northbound

FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound

Between Mahan and Mossy – Mile marker 61 to 63 Northbound and Southbound

RALEIGH COUNTY

North Beckley to Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 48 Southbound

Between Ghent and the I-64/77 Split – Mile marker 34.5 to 36 Northbound

Between North Beckley and Pax – Mile marker 52 Northbound

Near Mabscott – Mile marker 42 to 41 Southbound and Northbound

MERCER COUNTY

Between Princeton and Gardner – Mile marker 10.5 to 14.5 Northbound

Between Bluestone Plaza and Camp Creek – Mile marker 17 to 20 Northbound

Between Camp Creek and Ghent – 25 to 27.5 Northbound

Please visit our website at www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.