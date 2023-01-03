June 2, 2011 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has a proposed amendment to the presently approved 2011-2016 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)





A copy of the proposed amendment may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or District offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, County Commissions and Main County Libraries throughout the State.





Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 5, Room A-816, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430. All written comments on these projects should be received on or before June 13, 2011.



