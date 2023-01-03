WV 705 Connector (Mileground) Public Meeting Postponed

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that it has postponed the Informational Public Meeting scheduled for Monday, June 13 at Easton Elementary School in Morgantown. This will allow highways officials additional time to gather supplemental information regarding utility relocation and right of way impacts for the WV 705 Connector (Mileground) project in Monongalia County and will not affect the construction dates. The meeting is expected to be rescheduled for the fall.