Lane Closure on US Route 33 Roane/Calhoun County Line (Corder Bridge)

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that approximately 0.34 miles (1800 feet) of US Route 33 between Spencer and Arnoldsburg at the Roane & Calhoun County Line will be subject to a lane closure starting June 14 thru August 18, 2011. One lane will be closed at a time to permit construction of roadway embankments and tie-ins of pavement between the new Corder Bridge and existing US Route 33.

Again, the public should prepare for a continuous lane closure during the time period mentioned above and delays to motorists may be up to 15 minutes.

Motorists should plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute or choose an alternate route, if possible.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.