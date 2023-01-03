Lane Closures on Lewis County Route 10 Valley Chapel Road

Page Content





Lewis County, WV-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that County Route 10 Valley Chapel Road from .40 miles west of County Route 1 (1.91 total miles) will be subject to lane closures starting on June 30, 2011 for paving operations by J.F. Allen Inc.



The travelling public should prepare for narrowed and/or closed lanes and may experience delays.



Motorists should plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute or choose an alternate route, if possible. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.





​​​