WV State Highway Engineer Receives Top Engineer Award

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways is proud to announce that Marvin G. Murphy, the West Virginia Division of Highways’ State Highway Engineer, was presented the prestigious American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) Robert E. Pearson/Person of the Year Award at its 2011 National Conference in Orlando, Florida. With the award, a $1,000 grant is given to the recipient’s favorite charity and Mr. Murphy has chosen the United Way of Lewis County.





With a membership of over 6,000 spread over nine sections across the country, ASHE seeks to provide a forum for members and partners of the highway industry to promote a safe, efficient and sustainable highway system through education, innovation and fellowship.





Each of the nine sections were asked to select a nominee who is active in highway-related societies, has had an impact on the highway industry, and has the overwhelming respect of his/her peers.





“I am deeply honored by my selection as the ASHE Person of the Year Award,” stated Mr. Murphy. “Joining such a distinguished list of past recipients is very humbling and an honor I will cherish for a lifetime. I am grateful for the nomination and appreciate the sponsorship by our Northern WV Branch of ASHE in Clarksburg.”





“Marvin Murphy’s selection as ASHE’s Person of the Year supports what we in the West Virginia Division of Highways have known for a long time…that he is one of the most respected engineers in our profession who is very deserving of this award,” commented West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox.





Marvin Murphy has served as West Virginia’s State Highway Engineer since 2005 and began his career with the West Virginia Division of Highways in 1971 as a District Three Bridge Engineer. A member of many professional associations, Mr. Murphy also serves on several local, state and national committees and boards.







