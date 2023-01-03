DOH to Hold Meetings on Bramwell Twin Pony Truss and Durhing St. Bridge

Page Content

Charleston-





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informationalworkshop public meeting on Monday, August 1, 2011 at the Coal Heritage Interpretive Center(Bramwell Train Depot) at 100 Simmons Street, in Bramwell, WV on the proposedbridge replacement of the Yon-Peraldo Memorial Bridge (Bramwell Twin Pony Truss) and theDuhring Street Pony Truss Bridge.

The scheduled workshop is from 4 to 7 p.m., and will afford participants an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the bridge replacement projects.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 oron the highway department’s website WWW.TRANSPORTATION.WV.GOV onor before September 1, 2011.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.