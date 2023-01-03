Submit Release
Lane Closures on Lewis County Route 15 Georgetown Road

Lewis County-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that County Route 15 Georgetown Road from County Route 36 to the County Route 15/1 (1.02 total miles) will be subject to lane closures starting on July 5, 2011 for paving operations by J.F. Allen Inc.


The travelling public should prepare for narrowed and/or closed lanes and may experience delays.


Motorists should plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute or choose an alternate route, if possible


Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

