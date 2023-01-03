Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,477 in the last 365 days.

DOH to Open Ohio County I-70 Rest Area July 1

Page Content


Charleston, WV-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary, Paul Mattox is pleased to announce that, effective Friday July 1st, at 3:00 P.M, the rest area located on the westbound side of I- 70 (milepost14.2) near the Pennsylvania state line, will be opened for public service. The 18 month project, which began February 5, 2010, consisted of the demolition of the existing building and the construction of three buildings, the Welcome Center main building, the maintenance building and the vending building.


The Welcome Center building will soon provide current travel information with WI-FI public access and house restroom facilities to the public in a safe and welcoming environment and will.  Shelters are also available in the surrounding landscaped area.  Additionally, the building will be manned by WV Tourism representatives who will be available to provide tourism information to the travelling public.


The construction contract was awarded to Jarvis, Downing & Emch Inc., out of Wheeling WV, for a bid amount of $2,583,000.12.


For additional information, please contact Gus Suwaid, Acting District Six Construction Engineer, at (304)843-4048.  


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


​​

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

DOH to Open Ohio County I-70 Rest Area July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.