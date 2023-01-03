DOH to Open Ohio County I-70 Rest Area July 1

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

The West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary, Paul Mattox is pleased to announce that, effective Friday July 1st, at 3:00 P.M, the rest area located on the westbound side of I- 70 (milepost14.2) near the Pennsylvania state line, will be opened for public service. The 18 month project, which began February 5, 2010, consisted of the demolition of the existing building and the construction of three buildings, the Welcome Center main building, the maintenance building and the vending building.

The Welcome Center building will soon provide current travel information with WI-FI public access and house restroom facilities to the public in a safe and welcoming environment and will. Shelters are also available in the surrounding landscaped area. Additionally, the building will be manned by WV Tourism representatives who will be available to provide tourism information to the travelling public.

The construction contract was awarded to Jarvis, Downing & Emch Inc., out of Wheeling WV, for a bid amount of $2,583,000.12.

For additional information, please contact Gus Suwaid, Acting District Six Construction Engineer, at (304)843-4048.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

​​