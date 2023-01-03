WV Turnpike Projects for Week of July 18-21

Page Content

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of July 18th through the 21st . The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there is no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).

KANAWHA COUNTY

Between Morton Travel Plaza and Chelyan – Mile marker 70 to 85 Northbound

Near Marmet – Mile marker 91 to 88 South and Northbound

Between Chelyan Toll Plaza and Sharon – Mile marker 82 to 80 Southbound





FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Pax – Mile marker 54.5 Southbound





RALEIGH COUNTY

Near Ghent and Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 31.5 to 28.5 South and Northbound

Near North Beckley, Route 19 – Mile marker 48.5 to 49 Northbound

Between Mabscott and Beckley – Mile marker 42 to 43.5 Northbound

Near Pax – Mile marker 52 Southbound

Near I-64/77 split – Mile marker 39 to 40 Northbound





MERCER COUNTY

Gardner – Mile marker 14 North and Southbound







Please visit our website at ​ www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.



