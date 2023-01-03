Statewide Transportation Improvement Program Amendment

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed amendments to the presently approved 2011 - 2016 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).





A list of the proposed amendment may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or district offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning organizations, County Commissions and County Libraries throughout the state.





Written comments should be sent to Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 816, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, and received on or before August 15, 2011.​​



