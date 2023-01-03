WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 8-11

Page Content

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of August 8th through 11th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there are no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).

KANAWHA COUNTY

Chelyan to Rest Area 69 – Mile marker 85 to 69 Southbound

Near Marmet – Mile marker 91 to 90 Southbound

Between Standard and Sharon – Mile marker 76 to 79 Northbound and Southbound





FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound

Between Mahan and Mossy – Mile marker 66 to 63 Northbound and Southbound





RALEIGH COUNTY

Near I-64/77 Split to North Beckley (Rt. 19) – Mile marker 41 to 51.5 Northbound and Southbound

Between Ghent and the I-64/77 Split – Mile marker 29.5 to 38.5 Northbound and Southbound





MERCER COUNTY

Gardner – Mile marker 13.5 to 14 Northbound

Near Camp Creek – Mile marker 21 to 24 Southbound





TURNPIKE-WIDE

Mill and Pave work Turnpike-wide both Northbound in various locations (Night Work)





Please visit our website at ​ www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.



