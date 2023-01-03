Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,477 in the last 365 days.

WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 8-11

Page Content


The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of August 8th through 11th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there are no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).


KANAWHA COUNTY
Chelyan to Rest Area 69 – Mile marker 85 to 69 Southbound
Near Marmet – Mile marker 91 to 90 Southbound
Between Standard and Sharon – Mile marker 76 to 79 Northbound and Southbound



FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound
Between Mahan and Mossy – Mile marker 66 to 63 Northbound and Southbound



RALEIGH COUNTY
Near I-64/77 Split to North Beckley (Rt. 19) – Mile marker 41 to 51.5 Northbound and Southbound
Between Ghent and the I-64/77 Split – Mile marker 29.5 to 38.5 Northbound and Southbound



MERCER COUNTY
Gardner – Mile marker 13.5 to 14 Northbound
Near Camp Creek – Mile marker 21 to 24 Southbound



TURNPIKE-WIDE
Mill and Pave work Turnpike-wide both Northbound in various locations (Night Work)



Please visit our website at ​www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 8-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.