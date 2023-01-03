Submit Release
Dunbar/South Charleston I-64 Eastbound Bridge to Have Initial Bridge Inspection

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that between Monday, August 8, 2011 and Thursday, August 18, 2011, crews will be performing the initial bridge inspection for the I-64 Eastbound Bridge over the Kanawha River between Dunbar and South Charleston.  Lane closures are expected between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.


Single right or left lane closures of I-64 Eastbound are scheduled for inspection activities during the week and two-lane closures are scheduled over the weekends.  Signage and message boards will be placed to alert commuters of lane closures and changes to traffic patterns.  A reduced speed limit of 50 miles per hour will be posted for the duration of the inspection.  Law enforcement will be on site to ensure public safety in the work zone.


The exit from I-64 Eastbound to US-60/MacCorkle Avenue (Exit 54) will be closed on Sunday morning, August 15, 2011 from 6:00am to 10:00am.  During that time, motorist should use the Montrose Drive exit (I-64 Exit 56) to access MacCorkle Avenue.​​



Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

