WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 15-18
The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of August 15th through 18th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there are no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).
KANAWHA COUNTY
Chelyan Toll Plaza to Marmet – Mile marker 83.43 to 89.68 Northbound
Chelyan to Rest Area 69 – Mile marker 84 to 69 Southbound
Near Sharon – Mile marker 78 to 79 Northbound and Southbound
Between Kanawha City and Marmet – Mile marker 93 to 90 Southbound
FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound
RALEIGH COUNTY
Between Mabscott and Pax – Mile marker 43 to 52 Northbound
Near Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 29.5 to 30.1 Northbound and Southbound
Near I-64/77 split – Mile marker 37 to 38.5 Northbound
MERCER COUNTY
Gardner – Mile marker 13.5 to 14 Northbound
TURNPIKE-WIDE
Mill and Pave work Turnpike-wide both Northbound in various locations (Night Work)
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov