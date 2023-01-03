WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 15-18

Page Content

The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of August 15th through 18th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there are no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).





KANAWHA COUNTY

Chelyan Toll Plaza to Marmet – Mile marker 83.43 to 89.68 Northbound

Chelyan to Rest Area 69 – Mile marker 84 to 69 Southbound

Near Sharon – Mile marker 78 to 79 Northbound and Southbound

Between Kanawha City and Marmet – Mile marker 93 to 90 Southbound





FAYETTE COUNTY

Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound





RALEIGH COUNTY

Between Mabscott and Pax – Mile marker 43 to 52 Northbound

Near Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 29.5 to 30.1 Northbound and Southbound

Near I-64/77 split – Mile marker 37 to 38.5 Northbound





MERCER COUNTY

Gardner – Mile marker 13.5 to 14 Northbound





TURNPIKE-WIDE

Mill and Pave work Turnpike-wide both Northbound in various locations (Night Work)





Please visit our website at ​ www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.



