Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,472 in the last 365 days.

WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 15-18

Page Content


The following is a list of anticipated construction projects requiring lane closures on the West Virginia Turnpike during the week of August 15th through 18th. The major paving and construction work will take place at night between the hours of 6 PM to 6 AM. Except in rare or unforeseen instances, there are no paving or lane closures during the summer on Fridays (after 6 AM), Saturdays or Sundays (before 6 PM).



KANAWHA COUNTY
Chelyan Toll Plaza to Marmet – Mile marker 83.43 to 89.68 Northbound
Chelyan to Rest Area 69 – Mile marker 84 to 69 Southbound
Near Sharon – Mile marker 78 to 79 Northbound and Southbound
Between Kanawha City and Marmet – Mile marker 93 to 90 Southbound



FAYETTE COUNTY
Near Pax – Mile marker 53 Southbound



RALEIGH COUNTY
Between Mabscott and Pax – Mile marker 43 to 52 Northbound
Near Ghent Toll Plaza – Mile marker 29.5 to 30.1 Northbound and Southbound
Near I-64/77 split – Mile marker 37 to 38.5 Northbound



MERCER COUNTY
Gardner – Mile marker 13.5 to 14 Northbound



TURNPIKE-WIDE
Mill and Pave work Turnpike-wide both Northbound in various locations (Night Work)



Please visit our website at ​www.wvturnpike.com for a complete list of construction projects throughout the summer.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

WV Turnpike Projects for Week of August 15-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.