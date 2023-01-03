Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,472 in the last 365 days.

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program August 24, 2011

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation has made available a draft copy of 2012 - 2017 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for public comment.


A copy of the document can be viewed and/or downloaded on the web at http://www.transportation.wv.gov or may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or district offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning organizations throughout the state.


Written comments should be sent to Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 816, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, and received on or before September 19, 2011.


Brent H. Walker
(304) 558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program August 24, 2011

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.