Statewide Transportation Improvement Program August 24, 2011

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation has made available a draft copy of 2012 - 2017 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for public comment.





A copy of the document can be viewed and/or downloaded on the web at http://www.transportation.wv.gov or may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or district offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning organizations throughout the state.





Written comments should be sent to Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, Room 816, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430, and received on or before September 19, 2011.



