Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,349 in the last 365 days.

CONSOL Energy/DOH to Repair Roads in Marshall County

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, with assistance from CONSOL Energy, work to repair and repave Number Two Ridge Road (County 26) and Golden Ridge Road (County 26/2) will begin Thursday, September 22 and run through Wednesday, September 28 (weather permitting), between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.  During that time traffic will be restricted to a single lane.


On other Highways projects, CONSOL Energy is widening and repaving, with a double seal surface treatment, Dry Ridge Road (County 48) and Calis Majorsville Road (County 15).  Work began early September with paving scheduled to begin October 3rd.

​​

Brent. H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

CONSOL Energy/DOH to Repair Roads in Marshall County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.