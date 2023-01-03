CONSOL Energy/DOH to Repair Roads in Marshall County

Page Content

CHARLESTON-





The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that, with assistance from CONSOL Energy, work to repair and repave Number Two Ridge Road (County 26) and Golden Ridge Road (County 26/2) will begin Thursday, September 22 and run through Wednesday, September 28 (weather permitting), between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. During that time traffic will be restricted to a single lane.

On other Highways projects, CONSOL Energy is widening and repaving, with a double seal surface treatment, Dry Ridge Road (County 48) and Calis Majorsville Road (County 15). Work began early September with paving scheduled to begin October 3rd.

