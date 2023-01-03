DOH to Hold Meeting on Prichard Intermodal Facility in Wayne County

Page Content





The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will be holding an Informational Workshop Public Meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2011 at Prichard Elementary School in the gymnasium located at One School Road, Prichard, West Virginia. The project consists of constructing a new intermodal facility in Prichard, WV. The proposed intermodal site will be a component of the national Heartland Corridor Clearance Project.

The scheduled workshop is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., WITH A BRIEF PROJECT OVERVIEW PRESENTATION AT 5:30 P.M. Before and after the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on the proposed project, and will have the opportunity to view the Environmental Assessment.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Friday, November 18, 2011. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov , for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.