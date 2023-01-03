DOH to Hold Meeting on King Coal Highway

Charleston-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will be holding an Informational Public Workshop on Thursday, November 17, 2011 at Mingo Central High School in the gymnasium located at 1000 King Coal Highway, Red Jacket, West Virginia. The purpose of the workshop is to present information on the current status of the project, provide an overview of the relationship between the mining and highway related activities, to provide a general schedule for future environmental actions and to answer any project related questions.

The workshop will be from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., WITH A PROJECT OVERVIEW PRESENTATION BEGINNING AT 5:30 P.M. Representatives from various state and federal agencies will be available before and after the presentation to informally answer questions about the proposed project.

Currently WVDOH, Federal Highway Administration and the US Army Corps of Engineers are conducting an environmental analysis to investigate a potential joint development initiative with CONSOL of Kentucky. CONSOL of Kentucky’s post mine land use plan for the proposed Buffalo Mountain Surface Mine project includes a plan to construct approximately five miles of roadbed for this section of the King Coal Highway.

The project is part of the King Coal Highway which is a 94 mile corridor. This approximately seven mile section of the project is from Belo to Delbarton. The termini for this have been set at US 52, about one-half mile west of Delbarton, and at US 119 just west of its intersection with WV 65. When completed, the proposed project will consist of a four-lane divided highway with partially controlled access.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory L. Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Wednesday, November 30, 2011. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov , for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.