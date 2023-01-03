DOH to Hold Public Meeting on Thomas Buford Pugh Memorial Bridge

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2012, in the lobby of the Prince Amtrak Train Station located on WV Route 41 (5034 Stanaford Road), Prince, Fayette County, West Virginia 25907. The project consists of providing a new bridge at the existing location meeting current WVDOH design standards. The WVDOH is also considering CLOSING THE BRIDGE to expedite the construction schedule. The public meeting will update information from the last workshop public meeting on March 20, 2007. Highways officials will provide details, including a handout, on the project. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE

The scheduled public meeting is from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, March 15, 2012. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.