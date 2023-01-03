Submit Release
WAYNE COUNTY-


The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing to repair two slides on Dunkle Branch Road (County 13/1) near Lavalette.


The first slide is about a mile off of Beech Fork Road (County 13). It is the most significant, measuring more than 200 feet in length. The other slide is located about a half mile farther down Dunkle Branch Road.


For safety and traffic reasons, Highways cannot repair both slips at the same time. Work is scheduled to begin on the larger slide the week of 2/13. Piling walls will be put in place to secure the road. It will take approximately three months to make the repairs.


Some of the work will require the road to be closed and traffic will be re-routed. The public will be given notice of the suggested detours.


The DOH has made some temporary repairs to assure that emergency vehicles can travel the roadway.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-588-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

DOH to Repair Two Slides on Dunkle Branch Road

