DOH to Repair Two Slides on Dunkle Branch Road

WAYNE COUNTY-

The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing to repair two slides on Dunkle Branch Road (County 13/1) near Lavalette.

The first slide is about a mile off of Beech Fork Road (County 13). It is the most significant, measuring more than 200 feet in length. The other slide is located about a half mile farther down Dunkle Branch Road.

For safety and traffic reasons, Highways cannot repair both slips at the same time. Work is scheduled to begin on the larger slide the week of 2/13. Piling walls will be put in place to secure the road. It will take approximately three months to make the repairs.

Some of the work will require the road to be closed and traffic will be re-routed. The public will be given notice of the suggested detours.

The DOH has made some temporary repairs to assure that emergency vehicles can travel the roadway.

