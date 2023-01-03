Submit Release
DOH Preparing for Severe Weather

CHARLESTON-


The National Weather Service is predicting that severe thunderstorms will begin to move through many regions of West Virginia Friday afternoon. A threat for high winds, hail and heavy rains will be present through the early morning hours of March 3. There is also the potential for a tornado in the Western counties.


All Division of Highway Districts have been notified of the severe weather threat and are on standby. Crews will be prepared to deal with damage from high winds and flooding throughout this weather event.

