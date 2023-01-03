DOH to Begin Repairs on US 35

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The Division of Highways wants to remind the traveling public that crews will begin work to widen US 35 starting the evening of Tuesday, March 13, 2012.

Over the next few months, drivers can expect to see DOH crews working along US 35 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. No lane closures are anticipated, but drivers are urged to slow down and use caution in the work zone that will stretch from Beech Hill in Mason County to Plantation Road in Putnam County.

The first phase of this project will involve repairing several box culverts, fixing slides along the road and putting piling walls in place. Once that work has been completed, crews will widen the shoulders on each side of the road to four feet. This work is scheduled to be completed by late fall of 2012.

A date has not been set for repairs to the remaining part of US 35, from Plantation Road to the Buffalo Bridge.