DOH to Hold Public Meeting on North Tennessee Avenue Bridge

Charleston, WV-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Tuesday, April 17 2012, in the cafeteria of Tuscarora Elementary School, located on 2000 Tavern Road in Martinsburg, West Virginia on the proposed replacement of the North Tennessee Avenue Bridge. The new bridge will meet current design standards including suitable weight limits to efficiently serve the residential, commercial and business community. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.


NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE


The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, May 17, 2012. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

