Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,350 in the last 365 days.

DOT to Discuss Statewide Bicycle Connectivity Plan

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding public meetings throughout the State to gather input for a bicycle plan to make strategic connections between neighboring States, State regions, municipalities and points of interest.  The public meeting will focus on the geographic region where the meeting is held, but will also present and receive comments on the other regions of the State.  All meetings will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.  There will be brief presentations at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting.  Public meetings will be held at the following locations:

       

May 3, 2012 
Ranson City Hall
Council Chamber
312 South Mildred Street 
Ranson, WV  25438 		     May 14, 2012
West Virginia Independence Hall
1528 Market Street
Wheeling, WV  26003

       
  May 7, 2012
City Service Center
915 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV  25301

  May 15, 2012 
City Building 
Council Chambers
389 Spruce Street
Morgantown, WV  26505
       
  May 8, 2012
Tri-State Transit Authority
1251 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV  25701

  May 21, 2012
City Hall
Council Chambers
942 Washington Street, West
Lewisburg, WV  24901
       
  May 10, 2012
Municipal Building
2nd Floor Executive Conference Room
1 Government Square
Parkersburg, WV  26101
   May 22, 2012
City Building
Council Chambers
401 Davis Avenue
Elkins, WV  26241

The Department of Transportation received a Transportation and Community System Preservation (TCSP) Grant for the creation of this Plan.

Here are the links to the West Virginia State maps that identify the following:

A total of ten (10) routes and three loops were identified during earlier planning efforts and were used as the initial strategic routes to consider.


Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, emailed to Perry Keller, or mailed to:

Robert Pennington, P.E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division
West Virginia Department of Transportation
Capital Complex Building Five, 8th Floor
1900 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

DOT to Discuss Statewide Bicycle Connectivity Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.