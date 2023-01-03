DOT to Discuss Statewide Bicycle Connectivity Plan
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding public meetings throughout the State to gather input for a bicycle plan to make strategic connections between neighboring States, State regions, municipalities and points of interest. The public meeting will focus on the geographic region where the meeting is held, but will also present and receive comments on the other regions of the State. All meetings will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be brief presentations at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting. Public meetings will be held at the following locations:
May 3, 2012
Ranson City Hall
Council Chamber
312 South Mildred Street
Ranson, WV 25438
May 14, 2012
West Virginia Independence Hall
1528 Market Street
Wheeling, WV 26003
May 7, 2012
City Service Center
915 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
May 15, 2012
City Building
Council Chambers
389 Spruce Street
Morgantown, WV 26505
May 8, 2012
Tri-State Transit Authority
1251 4th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
May 21, 2012
City Hall
Council Chambers
942 Washington Street, West
Lewisburg, WV 24901
May 10, 2012
Municipal Building
2nd Floor Executive Conference Room
1 Government Square
Parkersburg, WV 26101
May 22, 2012
City Building
Council Chambers
401 Davis Avenue
Elkins, WV 26241
The Department of Transportation received a Transportation and Community System Preservation (TCSP) Grant for the creation of this Plan.
Here are the links to the West Virginia State maps that identify the following:
A total of ten (10) routes and three loops were identified during earlier planning efforts and were used as the initial strategic routes to consider.
Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, emailed to Perry Keller, or mailed to:
Robert Pennington, P.E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division
West Virginia Department of Transportation
Capital Complex Building Five, 8th Floor
1900 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov