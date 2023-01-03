DOT to Discuss Statewide Bicycle Connectivity Plan

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding public meetings throughout the State to gather input for a bicycle plan to make strategic connections between neighboring States, State regions, municipalities and points of interest. The public meeting will focus on the geographic region where the meeting is held, but will also present and receive comments on the other regions of the State. All meetings will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. There will be brief presentations at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 followed by an opportunity to give your comments in a workshop style setting. Public meetings will be held at the following locations: May 3, 2012

Ranson City Hall

Council Chamber

312 South Mildred Street

Ranson, WV 25438 May 14, 2012

West Virginia Independence Hall

1528 Market Street

Wheeling, WV 26003 May 7, 2012

City Service Center

915 Quarrier Street

Charleston, WV 25301 May 15, 2012

City Building

Council Chambers

389 Spruce Street

Morgantown, WV 26505 May 8, 2012

Tri-State Transit Authority

1251 4th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701 May 21, 2012

City Hall

Council Chambers

942 Washington Street, West

Lewisburg, WV 24901 May 10, 2012

Municipal Building

2nd Floor Executive Conference Room

1 Government Square

Parkersburg, WV 26101

May 22, 2012

City Building

Council Chambers

401 Davis Avenue

Elkins, WV 26241





The Department of Transportation received a Transportation and Community System Preservation (TCSP) Grant for the creation of this Plan.

Here are the links to the West Virginia State maps that identify the following:

A total of ten (10) routes and three loops were identified during earlier planning efforts and were used as the initial strategic routes to consider.



Your written comments can be dropped in a comment box at the workshop, emailed to Perry Keller, or mailed to:

Robert Pennington, P.E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division

West Virginia Department of Transportation

Capital Complex Building Five, 8th Floor

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430