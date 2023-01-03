Submit Release
DOT Secretary Reminds Candidates of Advertising Laws

CHARLESTON-


With the primary election coming up, Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox wants to remind all political candidates and groups of the strict regulations regarding outdoor advertising. 


“The law bans political signs and stickers from right of way locations especially highway shoulders, traffic signs or devices, trees, stones, fence posts and utility poles,” Mattox states.  “In addition to being illegal, political ‘bumper stickers’ on Highways’ signs cost state taxpayers thousands of dollars each year because signs must be replaced. DOH workers will pull any signs from state right of ways and, for a short time, will store them in county highways offices to be picked up by candidates or their representatives.” 


Violation of these laws may result in fines. 


Additional information and copies of the Outdoor Advertising Laws can be obtained by calling William Light from the Highways’ Traffic Engineering Division in Charleston at (304)558-9341.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

