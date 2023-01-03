Submit Release
Secretary Mattox Reminds Public of Dangers DOH Crews Face on the Job

CHARLESTON-


With the recent accident involving a drunk driver and a DOH worker, the Division of Highways would like to remind the traveling public that crews will be more present along roadways as they make repairs, conduct routine maintenance and prepare for the paving season.


“Our workers face dangers on the job every day,” said Secretary Paul Mattox. “Many of us have our offices indoors, but DOH maintenance crews work outdoors on and alongside roadways.  While the DOH employee was not seriously injured, this situation could have had a much worse outcome.   So, please keep an eye out for DOH crews along our highways.”


A District 1 DOH crew was performing routine maintenance along I-64 near Nitro during the time of the accident.  All vehicles were clearly marked and flashing lights and other signage was visible. The truck that was hit was the crash continuator or “rolling barricade.”  Its main purpose is to act as a barrier for the crew working in front of it.


Drivers are advised to slow down in work zones and be cognizant of DOH workers on West Virginia roads.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

