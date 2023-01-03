DOH to Hold Public Meeting on Scrabble Creek Bridge

Page Content

Charleston, WV-

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an informational public meeting on Tuesday, April 24, 2012, in the gymnasium of the Gauley Bridge Community Center (Old Gauley Bridge High School) located on Jackson and Lee Street in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia on the proposed replacement of the Scrabble Creek Bridge. The new bridge will meet current design standards including suitable weight limits to efficiently serve the residential, commercial and business community. This meeting complies with the public involvement requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE

The scheduled public meeting is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH Website.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Thursday, May 24, 2012. Visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov for project information and the opportunity to comment by email.





The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.