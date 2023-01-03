Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,465 in the last 365 days.

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program June 4, 2012

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation has a proposed amendment to the presently approved 2012 – 2017 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).


A copy of the proposed amendment may be reviewed at Division of Highways (DOH) headquarters in Charleston or District offices in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Burlington, Moundsville, Weston, Elkins, Lewisburg or Princeton and at the offices of Regional Planning and Development Councils, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, County Commissions and Main County Libraries throughout the State.


Written comments should be addressed to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia  Division  of  Highways,1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Building 5, Room A-816, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430.  All written comments on these projects should be received on or before June 10, 2012.​​


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

Statewide Transportation Improvement Program June 4, 2012

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.