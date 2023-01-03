Submit Release
DOH Preparing to Change Traffic Pattern on I-64 Dunbar/South Charleston Bridge

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways will begin the process of opening all four lanes of I-64 westbound (during peak travel times) near the Dunbar/South Charleston Bridge during the evening of Monday, July 2, 2012. Some lane closures will occur in order to make the transition from two to four lanes.


While four lanes will be open during peak travel times, lane closures can still be expected during non-peak travel hours as the DOH works to complete the project by August.


The traveling public is asked to stay alert and use caution in the work zone as crews work to change the traffic pattern.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

