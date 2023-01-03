Governor & DOT Secretary Offer Thanks to Crews Working to Clear Roads & Restore Power in Wake of Storms





CHARLESTON-





Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and Secretary of Transportation Paul Mattox, Jr. would like to extend their thanks to everyone involved in the recovery efforts in wake of the severe storms that hit the state in late June and early July.





“Our Division of Highways crews have been working overtime to clear roads and help utility crews get to where they need to go to restore service to thousands of West Virginians,” said Governor Tomblin. “They deserve recognition for their tireless efforts that are far from over.”





Hundreds of roads across the state were blocked by downed trees and debris. While most of the roads have been cleared, DOH crews still have to remove the trees and brush from the state’s right-of-way and clear ditch lines. The DOH has also been working closely with utility crews still trying to repair lines over roadways and major highways.





“Many of these repairs could involve road closures. While these closures can be an inconvenience, we ask our citizens to please be patient as we continue to clean up damage caused by the severe storms,” said Transportation Secretary Mattox.





These crews have been working around the clock to restore power, phone and cable services to their customers. Other companies, like tree cutting services have also played a vital role in the storm recovery efforts. Workers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia have been called in to help.





The entire state has been working together during this time to help all of us get back to our normal routines. The DOH is just one of many state agencies involved in these efforts. Governor Tomblin has worked to coordinate emergency efforts between the DOH, West Virginia National Guard, Department of Homeland Security, city and county agencies along with area food banks.



