DOH to Close Section of I-64 in Cabell County for Power Line Repair

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a section of I-64 in Cabell County will be closed July, 9 2012 to allow Appalachian Power Company to repair a high intensity line that crosses the interstate.


The East and westbound lanes of I-64 between Exit 8 (WV 152 S/ WV 527 N – 5th Street East) and Exit 11(Hal Greer Boulevard/Downtown) will be closed beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. The interstate is expected to be shut down for approximately an hour.


Westbound traffic will be detoured off of Exit 11 and can reenter at Exit 8. Eastbound traffic will be detoured off of Exit 8 and can reenter at Exit 11. Drivers can follow the “Truck Route” signs.


The high intensity power line fell across the interstate on July, 8. Crews were not able to repair the line at that time due to severe weather.


Carrie Bly
Communications Specialist
West Virginia Department of Transportation
(304) 558-9225

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

