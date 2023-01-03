DOH to Hold Meeting on US 340 Corridor

Page Content

Charleston-





The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (WVDOH), in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold an informational public workshop on Thursday, August 16, 2012 at the Bolivar Community Center, 60 Panama Street, Bolivar, West Virginia. The public workshop is concerning the recurring congestion and mobility challenges along the US Route 340 corridor at Harpers Ferry. This will be a planning-level workshop through which WVDOH officials will seek public input regarding operational improvements within and adjacent to the US Route 340 corridor from Washington Street in West Virginia to Maryland State Route 67. Operational improvements include, but are not limited to evaluating the following: traffic signals, carpooling, park and ride locations, and other transit opportunities, etc.

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE.





The public workshop will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Information identifying the area of interest and illustrating the purpose and need of the study will be displayed for discussion. Representatives from each State will be available. Verbal and written comments will be accepted during the meeting; written comments are requested by September 17, 2012.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, P. E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.