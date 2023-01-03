Submit Release
DOH to Hold Public Meeting on the Proposed Ohio River Crossing Bridge (Wellsburg) in Brooke County, WV & Jefferson County, Ohio


Charleston, WV-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), Division of Highways, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will be holding Informational Workshop Public Meetings on Monday, August 27, 2012 at North Elementary School Auditorium, located at 1004 3rd Street, Brilliant, Ohio and Tuesday, August 28, 2012 Wellsburg Middle School in the gymnasium, located at 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, West Virginia.  The project consists of constructing a new bridge that crosses the Ohio River near the cities of Wellsburg, WV and Brilliant, OH.  This meeting complies with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act requirements. 


NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE


The scheduled workshops are from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.  Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and state their views and opinions on Preferred Alternative 8B.  The participants will have the chance to view the approved Environmental Assessment on the project.   


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, Capitol Complex Building Five, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Room 317, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before Friday, September 28, 2012. Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.


DOH to Hold Public Meeting on the Proposed Ohio River Crossing Bridge (Wellsburg) in Brooke County, WV & Jefferson County, Ohio

