Paving Project Scheduled for Hal Greer Blvd Between 3rd and 7th Avenues

CHARLESTON-


West Virginia Transportation Secretary Paul Mattox, along with Huntington Mayor Kim Wolfe, announce that a paving project will soon begin in downtown Huntington. Paving is scheduled to begin Monday, August 6, 2012 on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and 7th Avenue. During this time, drivers could face delays and congestion and are advised to use caution in the area. The work will be done by West Virginia Paving and is expected to last approximately 1 week.​​


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

