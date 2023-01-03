Culvert Replacement Underway on WV 501

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

West Virginia Division of Highways announces a project to replace culverts along WV 501 between the intersection of Rocky Fork Road (WV 622) and the bottom of Big Tyler Mountain. This work is necessary to prepare WV 501 for a future paving project.





Work is underway and will continue 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily through August 29, 2012. Drivers can expect periodic road closures and should be prepared for extended delays in this area.





Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​​