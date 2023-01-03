Submit Release
DOH Seeking Comments on Chief Logan State Park Connector

Charleston-


The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is seeking comments on the Chief Logan State Park Connector project. This proposed new roadway will accommodate vehicular traffic from the Earl Ray Tomblin Conference Center area to the roadway system within Chief Logan State Park, thus improving the connectivity of the park and enhancing the recreational experience of its visitors. The new roadway will meet current roadway design standards including suitable design speeds to efficiently serve park and visitor needs.


The conference center and lodge currently have no vehicular access to the original park property for visitors except by two roundabout routes over existing thru roadways, one approximately 10 miles to the North, and the other approximately 16 miles to the South.


The purpose of this Public Comment Period is to determine what concerns the public may have with the project. A Public Workshop will be held after additional design and environmental studies has been completed and is anticipated for the Winter of 2012.


Additional information can be found at the park office or at the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment under Engineering Projects.


Your comments are important. Comment sheets can be obtained from the park office and can be dropped off at the park office, or mailed to:


Gregory Bailey, P.E., Director, Engineering Division
West Virginia Division of Highways
Capital Complex Building Five, Room 317
1900 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430



Any additional questions or comments can be sent to Sondra Mullins (Sondra.L.Mullins@wv.gov) or visit the WVDOH Website at www.transportation.wv.gov under Engineering Projects for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project. The comment period has been extended from August 22, 2012 to Friday, September 28, 2012.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

