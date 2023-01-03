Submit Release
Public Transit Announces Excellence Awards Recipients

Charleston, WV – West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell is pleased to announce the following winners from the 27th Annual Transit Excellence Awards, a program of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit.  The awards recognize outstanding achievement in public transit and were presented at Stonewall Jackson Resort on Thursday, August 1, 2012. 

 

Outstanding Maintenance Employee – Rob Patrick, Tri-State Transit Authority

 

West Virginia Transit Drivers of the Year –Donna Phares, County Road Transit and Charles Barb, Potomac Valley Transit Authority

 

WV Transit Employees of Year – Roger Shrewsberry  Bluefield Area Transit, Libby Cawthron, Central West Virginia Transit Authority, Angie Wonycott, Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority

 

Managers of the Year –Paul Davis Tri-State Transit Authority and Paula Smith, Tri-River Transit Authority

 

25 Years of Accident Free Driving – Larry Cochran, Richard Raines and Larry Young - Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority and Darby Day, Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority

 

Greatest Ridership Increase for 2011 - Mt. Line Transit Authority and Weirton Transit Corporation

 

Community Hero – Larry Kelly from Here and There Transit for assisting a passenger with a medical emergency

 

Other awards for safety, marketing, maintenance and community involvement were also presented.

 

 

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

