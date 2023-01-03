Public Transit Announces Excellence Awards Recipients
Charleston, WV – West Virginia Division of Public Transit Director Susan O’Connell is pleased to announce the following winners from the 27th Annual Transit Excellence Awards, a program of the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Public Transit. The awards recognize outstanding achievement in public transit and were presented at Stonewall Jackson Resort on Thursday, August 1, 2012.
Outstanding Maintenance Employee – Rob Patrick, Tri-State Transit Authority
West Virginia Transit Drivers of the Year –Donna Phares, County Road Transit and Charles Barb, Potomac Valley Transit Authority
WV Transit Employees of Year – Roger Shrewsberry Bluefield Area Transit, Libby Cawthron, Central West Virginia Transit Authority, Angie Wonycott, Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority
Managers of the Year –Paul Davis Tri-State Transit Authority and Paula Smith, Tri-River Transit Authority
25 Years of Accident Free Driving – Larry Cochran, Richard Raines and Larry Young - Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority and Darby Day, Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority
Greatest Ridership Increase for 2011 - Mt. Line Transit Authority and Weirton Transit Corporation
Community Hero – Larry Kelly from Here and There Transit for assisting a passenger with a medical emergency
Other awards for safety, marketing, maintenance and community involvement were also presented.
