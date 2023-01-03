CANCELLED: Public Hearing on Coal Resource Transportation Road System

Page Content

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 5, 2012, in the cafeteria at Greenbrier West High School at 1 Cavalier Drive, Charmco, West Virginia has been CANCELLED.

There has yet to be a new date set for the hearing on the proposal by South Fork Coal Company to add 5.50 miles of CR 10/1 and 1.23 miles of CR 39/4 in Greenbrier County and 0.94 mile of CR 29/4 in Pocahontas County to the Coal Resource Transportation Road System.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, P. E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, WVDOH, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before October 5, 2012.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.