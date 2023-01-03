Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,398 in the last 365 days.

CANCELLED: Public Hearing on Coal Resource Transportation Road System

Page Content

 

CHARLESTON-

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 5, 2012, in the cafeteria at Greenbrier West High School at 1 Cavalier Drive, Charmco, West Virginia has been CANCELLED.


There has yet to be a new date set for the hearing on the proposal by South Fork Coal Company to add 5.50 miles of CR 10/1 and 1.23 miles of CR 39/4 in Greenbrier County and 0.94 mile of CR 29/4 in Pocahontas County to the Coal Resource Transportation Road System.


Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. Robert L. Pennington, P. E., Director, Program Planning and Administration Division, WVDOH, Capitol Complex Building 5, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305-0430 on or before October 5, 2012.


The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

CANCELLED: Public Hearing on Coal Resource Transportation Road System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.