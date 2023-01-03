Submit Release
DOH Postponing Work on I-470 in Wheeling

CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways will postpone work on a lighting project along I-470 in Wheeling due to traffic concerns and our ability to reschedule the work.


The I-470 project coincided with a project on I-70 and was causing significant traffic delays. The work on I-470 will resume when the project on I-70 is done, which is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.


Construction barriers should be removed from the Interstate by the end of the work day on Friday, September 28. ​


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

