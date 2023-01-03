DOH Postponing Work on I-470 in Wheeling
CHARLESTON-
The West Virginia Division of Highways will postpone work on a lighting project along I-470 in Wheeling due to traffic concerns and our ability to reschedule the work.
The I-470 project coincided with a project on I-70 and was causing significant traffic delays. The work on I-470 will resume when the project on I-70 is done, which is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.
Construction barriers should be removed from the Interstate by the end of the work day on Friday, September 28.
Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov