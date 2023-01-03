Public Service Commission Approves Request for 511 Dialing Code

Submit Release
CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Department of Transportation announces that the Public Service Commission of West Virginia has granted a petition requesting assignment of the 511 abbreviated dialing code, ensuring that the state’s new traveler information system can be launched this year.


A release from the PSC states:  “…the Commission believes that the proposed 511 service will assist motorists in West Virginia and enhance public safety by allowing the public to avoid accidents or adverse travel conditions. Further, the proposed system will not burden either carriers or ratepayers with additional costs.”  


In June, the WVDOT petitioned for use of the 511 dialing code along with a directive to all West Virginia telecommunications carriers to adjust their facilities to accommodate the new dialing code.


“This is a major milestone for the 511 system and the DOT’s efforts to increase public safety,” said Bruce Kenney, ITS & Systems Management Engineer.  “We are very pleased with the PSC’s decision and appreciate all the commission has done to move this process along quickly.”

Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

