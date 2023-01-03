Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 331,470 in the last 365 days.

DOH Preparing for Hurricane Sandy

Page Content


CHARLESTON-


The West Virginia Division of Highways is preparing for the threat of severe weather conditions. The National Weather Service is forecasting that Hurricane Sandy will continue to move up the East Coast and inland over the next week.


DOH officials are keeping a close eye on the weather threat and continue to be updated daily on the latest forecast by the NWS. Maintenance crews in all 10 DOH districts are making preparations. Plows and other snow equipment have been tested and are ready to go. Crews are also making sure that they are stocked with equipment such as chainsaws, generators and mobile messaging boards.


Forecasts predict that rain, snow and strong winds could move into the state. The north central part of the state, the panhandles and higher elevations are expected to be impacted the most and would see the heaviest snow accumulations.


DOH Crews have been alerted of the most probable and worst case scenarios and are prepared for whatever may come their way.


Brent H. Walker
304-558-0103
Brent.H.Walker@wv.gov

You just read:

DOH Preparing for Hurricane Sandy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.